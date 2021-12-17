Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 474,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.93. 71,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,776. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

