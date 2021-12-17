Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 231 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.96. 42,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,359. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

