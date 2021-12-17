Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $13.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $907.71. 2,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,996. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $920.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $899.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

