Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 67 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.46. 55,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

