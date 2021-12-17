Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 152 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9,502.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $68,067,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.