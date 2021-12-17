Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 54 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $394.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.91 and a 200-day moving average of $412.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.40 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

