Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,915,764 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

