Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 418,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

