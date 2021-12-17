Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 506 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

