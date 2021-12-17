Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,370 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after buying an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,648,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,559,000 after purchasing an additional 428,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 635,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

