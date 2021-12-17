Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.08 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $42.93 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $13.80 or 0.00029348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.26 or 0.08233277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00077004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.89 or 0.99262441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,925 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

