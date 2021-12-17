Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

