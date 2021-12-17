Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 274,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 249,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $692.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

