Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 3,878 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 151,493 shares during the period.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

PRPL stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $729.52 million, a PE ratio of 181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.