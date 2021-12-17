Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PCSB Financial news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

