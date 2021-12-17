Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 16,193 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 161,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.