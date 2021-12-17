Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 42,189 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 3.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 110,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 414,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,565.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

