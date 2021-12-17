Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.65

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.65 and last traded at C$27.70, with a volume of 195401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.69.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.55. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$407,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at C$983,490. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Insiders sold 18,599 shares of company stock valued at $562,000 in the last quarter.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

