Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 2.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,881,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 136,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

