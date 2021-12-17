Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS: PFHO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Health Care Organization to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Health Care Organization Competitors 105 453 630 15 2.46

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 64.60%. Given Pacific Health Care Organization’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Health Care Organization has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million $550,000.00 12.46 Pacific Health Care Organization Competitors $1.66 billion $78.96 million 25.18

Pacific Health Care Organization’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization. Pacific Health Care Organization is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization’s competitors have a beta of 6.44, indicating that their average stock price is 544% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68% Pacific Health Care Organization Competitors -30.58% -7.25% -10.92%

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization competitors beat Pacific Health Care Organization on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

