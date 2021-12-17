Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.36

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 18304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

