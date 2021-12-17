PAC Global Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010500 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00155058 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.55 or 0.00555727 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

