Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the November 15th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,067,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.0% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter.

OXLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

