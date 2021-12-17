Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.57.

OMI opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 58.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Owens & Minor by 37.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

