Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

