OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. 107,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,004. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $73.91.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

