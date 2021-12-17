Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $29.33

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $30.45. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 1,590 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $11,137,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,586,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $6,149,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 70.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares during the period.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

