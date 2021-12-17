Opus Capital Group LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 150,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

