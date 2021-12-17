Opus Capital Group LLC Has $34.12 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.01. 17,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,726. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

