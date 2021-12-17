Opus Capital Group LLC Has $289,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $210.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,359. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.