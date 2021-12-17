Opus Capital Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 286,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.02. 74,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,439. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

