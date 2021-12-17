Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,561 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $314,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

