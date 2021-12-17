Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 89 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.26. 19,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,947. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.56 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

