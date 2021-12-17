Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of SPRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,389,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

