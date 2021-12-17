Opes Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

FREL stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

