Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,703,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.