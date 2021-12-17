Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

