Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $1,674,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

