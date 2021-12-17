OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.44. Approximately 1,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

The firm has a market cap of $748.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

