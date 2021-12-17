OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.44. Approximately 1,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.
The firm has a market cap of $748.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
