OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $835.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

