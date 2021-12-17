Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.00

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 43442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.07).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.79 million and a PE ratio of -21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Oncimmune Company Profile (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

