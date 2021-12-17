Omni Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00006998 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $1,166.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00311921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,299 coins and its circulating supply is 562,983 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

