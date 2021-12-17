OMG Network Market Cap Hits $919.00 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $919.00 million and approximately $492.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $6.55 or 0.00013668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00183932 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

