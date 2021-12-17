Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.93. 1,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

