Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.86. 4,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,426,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74.
In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
