Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.86. 4,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,426,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

