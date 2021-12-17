Offshift Hits Market Cap of $15.35 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.43 or 0.00007257 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $133,051.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.39 or 0.99425691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.29 or 0.00961023 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

