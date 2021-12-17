ODonnell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 18.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

