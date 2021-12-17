ODonnell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 0.7% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

NYSE:DKS opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

