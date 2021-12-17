ODonnell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,406 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

