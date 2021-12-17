Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Buys 22,400 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.00 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

RWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

